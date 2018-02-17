A 4.4 magnitude earthquake has been felt by 10 million people across England and Wales.

Actor Michael Sheen's father, Meyrick Sheen, who's lived in Wales for 40 years, says it was like nothing he's ever experienced before.

A football match at Port Talbot temporarily stopped until the tremors eased.

43' - temporary stop in play. A recorded earthquake in the area. Incredible. — Port Talbot Town FC (@PortTalbotTown) February 17, 2018

Beth Dowding was working at a cafe in Swansea when the quake happened.