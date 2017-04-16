A number of events are taking place across Ireland to remember the 1916 Rising.

A ceremony took place at the GPO on Dublin's O'Connell Street to mark the 101st anniversary of the 1916 Rising.

The tri-colour flag was lowered, while the Proclamation of Independence was read out.

The event was led by President Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach Enda Kenny, and the Minister for Defence, Paul Kehoe.

After a minutes silence, the National Anthem was played and the air corps completed a stunning fly over that was in time with the final beats of the Anthem.