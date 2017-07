Ed Sheeran has announced two extra dates for his upcoming Irish Tour.

He's already playing 7 gigs in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast. He'll now play a third date at Pairc Ui Caoimh in Cork on Sunday the 6th of May.

Ed will then perform an extra date in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Saturday the 19th of May.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday the 15th of July at 9am.

Over 300,000 tickets for his original 7 gigs are now sold out.