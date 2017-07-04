Ed Sheeran says he's quitting twitter - because people are so nasty on the platform.

The singer said it's just full users saying mean things and that one comment can ruin his day.

He's not the first celebrity to leave the social media site lately, Lily Allen took a break earlier this year saying her timeline was full of disgusting comments, while Lena Dunham said it wasn't a safe space for her.

Social Media expert in Today FM Alison Healy spoke to Kim Buckley about the implications: