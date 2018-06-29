Singer song writer Ed Sheeran is being sued AGAIN over the same song.

He's being accused of ripping off a Marvin Gaye song.

Two years ago Ed was sued by the family of the co-writer of the seventies hit.

Now, a new lawsuit claims 'Thinking Out Loud' contains musical components of Marvin Gaye song 'Let's Get It On.'

A company which owns the copyright of part of the song "Let's Get It On" wants 84 million euro over claims the singer copied it for his track Thinking Out Loud.

“Thinking Out Loud” reached No 1 in the UK chart and No 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

This is the chord progression that's at the centre of the allegation: