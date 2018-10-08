Eight food businesses were served with closure orders last month.

The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) says orders were issued against shops, restaurants, a takeaway and a bakery.

Reasons for the closures in September ranged from flies being observed in a dough mixture, to a "live rat emanating from the drain when the tap at the kitchen sink was switched on" at one location.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, said the closures were "mainly due to filthy conditions and unhygienic practices".

She observed: "It is essential that food businesses have a strong food safety and hygiene culture in their business, which can be achieved through ongoing training of all members of their team.

"Failure to recognise the importance of food safety in a food business reflects poorly not only on that business, but also on the entire food industry.”

Two closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998:

Echemas Trading Store (retailer), 11 Upper Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick

Khyber Garden (restaurant), 11 Market Street, Kells, Meath

The six remaining orders were served under EC regulations: