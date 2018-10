Eir says it's resolved an internet outage that hit it's service.

Customers across the country were affected by the issue yesterday.

No details have been revealed of what caused it however, it's not believed to have been malicious.

We have resolved the outage impacting @eir customers and once again apologise for the inconvenience to our customers. — eir News (@eirNews) October 14, 2018

Eir has apologised to customers for the inconvenience.