A 74-year-old man has died after he was found with serious injuries at a house in Dublin last night.

Gardaí were called to a house in Rowlagh Green in Clondalkin at around 8:45pm.

It is believed there was an earlier domestic dispute at the house.

The man was taken to Tallaght hospital where he died a short time later.

The scene has been preserved for a technical exam and a post-mortem is due to be carried out this morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gardai.