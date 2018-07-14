Elderly Man Dies After Being Seriously Injured At Dublin House
A 74-year-old man has died after he was found with serious injuries at a house in Dublin last night.
Gardaí were called to a house in Rowlagh Green in Clondalkin at around 8:45pm.
It is believed there was an earlier domestic dispute at the house.
The man was taken to Tallaght hospital where he died a short time later.
The scene has been preserved for a technical exam and a post-mortem is due to be carried out this morning.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Gardai.