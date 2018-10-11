A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in County Roscommon this evening.

Gardaí said it happened on the N5 at Bridge Street in Strokestown shortly before 8pm.

The man, aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the car was not injured.

The N5 is currently closed at Bridge Street and diversions are in place.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to contact them.