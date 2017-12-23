An elderly man has died in a house fire in Dublin.

No one else was injured in the blaze.

Nicole Gernon reports:

The alarm was raised shortly before 9.00pm last evening after smoke was spotted near the rear of the house.

Its believed the blaze may have broke out in the kitchen area of the bungalow on the North Stand Road.

Three units of the fire Brigade attended the scene, and the blaze was brought under control.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The property has been sealed off for an investigation.