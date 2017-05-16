A psychiatrist has told the Eric Locke trial that he accepts there was an element of planning in the killing of his ex-girlfriend Sonia Blount.



Mr. Locke, whos from St. Johns Park East in Clondalkin in Dublin , admits killing her but claims he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.





Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:





In February 2014, a month after he broke up with Sonia Blount, Eric Locke set up a false Facebook profile which he used to lure her to a hotel room at the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght where he strangled her to death with her mobile phone charger and his bare hands.

Defence psychiatrist Dr. Sean ODomhnaill told the court yesterday that Locke was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.

He said he had signs of ADHD, autism and Aspergers syndrome and told the jury his condition worsened in the weeks leading up to Sonias death.

Under cross-examination today, Dr. ODomhnaill accepted there was an element of planning to the killing.

He also admitted he wasnt aware the 35-year-old had put on a hat as he made his way from reception to Sonias room.

He said he hadnt watched the CCTV footage nor had be seen the recordings of his Garda interviews.

He told the court he was more concerned with his mental state in general.

The trial continues.











