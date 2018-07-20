At least 11 people are dead and others are missing after a tourist boat capsized in a lake in the US.

It happened during a thunderstorm in Missouri.

Seven people were taken to hospital after the sinking.

Divers have been searching for other victims in the water at Table Rock Lake.

A restaurant on the lake posted a video showing the choppy waters.

Wind of 63mph was reported at a nearby airport at the time of the incident, with the US National Weather Service saying it was probably even stronger on the lake due to the open space.

The duck boats - which can drive on land and also go in the water - are a common site in tourist destinations but there have been a number of deaths involving the vehicles over the years.

Critics say their design creates numerous blind spots for drivers, putting people in danger of being hit.

Melody Pettit from the local authority says it's heartbreaking.

"This is a very tough night for us, it's going to be a long night for a lot of people".