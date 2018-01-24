Elton John has announced a Dublin date as part of a global farewell tour.

He'll play the 3Arena on the 12th of June 2019 as part of the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour".

It will see the musician play more than 300 dates over three years.

The 70-year-old earlier said his priorities have changed, and that he now wants to focus on his children and family.

The veteran performer said the mammoth tour was a chance "to say thank you to all my fans around he world and then to say goodbye."

He added: "I have had a good run ... I want to go out with a bang."

According to the musician, he will give up touring but will 'not be stopping music'.

John announced the farewell tour via a live video from New York, which included performances of his hits Tiny Dancer and I'm Still Standing: