Elton John has spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection.

The singer picked up the bug during his tour of South America - and became violently ill on a flight from Chile.

He's been forced to cancel a series of shows in the US. Doctors say the 70 year old is now resting comfortably at home.

A statement said: 'We regret to inform you that due to medical reasons, Elton John is forced to cancel his entire performance schedule for the upcoming April/May run of The Million Dollar Piano at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Elton is also cancelling his scheduled performance for Bakersfield, California for Saturday 6 May.

Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly. Thankfully, Elton's medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.'