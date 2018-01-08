Measures to tackle hospital overcrowding will top the agenda at a high-level meeting today.

The Emergency Department Taskforce meeting was one of the measures announced after a meeting between the HSE and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) last week.

Record numbers of patients were waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country last week.

The INMO says more than 2,400 people were affected over the course of the week.

The situation prompted the meeting between the INMO and HSE management on Friday .

A number of measures were decided upon - including meetings between hospital managers and INMO representatives locally.

They also agreed the Emergency Department Task Force should meet today.

It will consider short and long measures to deal with the crisis.

Separately, the HSE is expected to meet with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) today to clarify its position on overtime.

It follows reports that interns at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown in Dublin have been told they won't be paid for hours worked before 8am or after 5pm.

The HSE's HR Director has tweeted to say that no staff member will be asked to work overtime without pay.

The IMO says hospital management are "out of touch" with the realities of hospital life if they think Doctors can walk off the ward when the clock strikes 5pm.