Police searching for the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala are prioritising the theory that he and the pilot made it on to a life raft.

The search has resumed for Cardiff City's new signing after the light aircraft he was travelling on from Nantes disappeared over the Channel.

Guernsey Police said it was looking at four possibilities for the fate of the plane including that it landed on water, with Sala and the pilot making it onto a life raft that was known to be on board.

We are searching based on four possibilities:



1. They have landed elsewhere but not made contact.

2. They landed on water, have been picked up by a passing ship but not made contact

3. They landed on water and made it into the life raft we know was on board





4. The aircraft broke up on contact with the water, leaving them in the sea.



Our search area is prioritised on the life raft option.



More updates as information becomes available — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 23, 2019

Sala complained about a plane that looked like it was "about to fall apart" in a final message before his disappearance.

In a Whatsapp voice message to his friends he said: "I’m here on a plane that looks like it’s about to fall apart, and I’m going to Cardiff, crazy, tomorrow we already start, and in the afternoon we start training, boys, in my new team…

"Let’s see what happens, so, how are you brothers and sisters, all right?

"If in an hour and a half you have no news from me, I don’t know if they are going to send someone to look for me because they cannot find me, but you know … Dad, how scared am I!”