Funds raised for Breast Cancer Ireland since author Emma Hannigan passed away from the disease have resulted in the funding of a research fellowship.

The author who documented her battle with the disease lost her battle against it in March last year

Today Breast cancer Ireland announced that the fundraising that has been ongoing since her death has facilitated a new research project aimed at battling breast cancer.

The Emma Hannigan Fellowship was awarded to Damir Vareslija who had previously met Emma.

He says meeting cancer patients empowers him to make a difference.

"A lot of times scientists are hidden away in a lab and you might be working on this cancer, that cancer, but you never quite connect the dots of who you're working for and what you're working for we're fortunate enough, we work directly on patient samples for patients."

3000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Ireland every year and 30 percent of those are under the age of 50.

Breast Cancer Ireland has given an update on research development today with a focus on genetic and other risk factors for young women diagnosed with the disease.