Emma Mhic Mhathúna's funeral procession is due to pass by the Dáil, Government Buildings and the Department of Health this afternoon.

The 37-year-old was one of the 221 women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy.

The mother of five died in Kerry on Sunday.

A funeral was held for Emma in Ballydavid, County Kerry yesterday a second service will take place at Dublin's Pro Cathedral this afternoon.

She will be laid to rest in Co Kildare following the funeral mass in Dublin.

It's reported Emma chose the funeral route not to lay blame at the Government's door, but to make politicians ask themselves if they could do better in future to help other women affected by the cervical screening controversy.