Marine Le Pen has conceded defeat in the French Presidential election, where she's been beaten by Emmanuel Macron.

The polls closed at 7pm Irish time in France after one of the most volatile elections there for a generation.

Close to 47 million people were eligible to vote.

1.3 million of them live abroad.

Although turnout was down early projections gave Emmanuel Macron 65.5% of the vote with Marine Le Pen on 34.5%.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his election as President of the French Republic.

“President-Elect Macron’s victory is not only a victory for him, and his movement, but also a victory for the values that Ireland and France share: openness, tolerance and reason".

She conceded shortly afterwards with words of thanks and a request for her supporters.