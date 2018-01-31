A passenger in the US was prevented from boarding a flight after she attempted to bring an "emotional support" peacock on the plane with her.

United Airlines said Dexter the peacock failed to meet size and weight guidelines.

According to New York-based artist Ventiko, she had bought a ticket for the bird to ensure he had his own seat for a flight booked on Sunday night from Newark airport in New Jersey.

However, the peacock was turned away because of health and safety concerns.

A United Airlines spokesperson said the problem had been explained to Dexter's owner three times before the pair arrived at the airport.

According to the airline's website, emotional support animals are accepted in some circumstances.

However, it also states: "An animal should sit at the customer's feet without protruding into the aisles to comply with safety regulations."