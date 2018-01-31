'Emotional Support' Peacock Blocked From Boarding US Flight
A passenger in the US was prevented from boarding a flight after she attempted to bring an "emotional support" peacock on the plane with her.
United Airlines said Dexter the peacock failed to meet size and weight guidelines.
According to New York-based artist Ventiko, she had bought a ticket for the bird to ensure he had his own seat for a flight booked on Sunday night from Newark airport in New Jersey.
However, the peacock was turned away because of health and safety concerns.
@kumathedestructor took this great shot of me at #newarkairport today. Spent 6 hours trying to get on my flight to LA 😤🐣 (after following all required protocol) Tomorrow my human friends are going to drive me cross country! Keep an 👁out for us! 🌈 #bestroadtripbuddy #dexterthepeacock
A United Airlines spokesperson said the problem had been explained to Dexter's owner three times before the pair arrived at the airport.
According to the airline's website, emotional support animals are accepted in some circumstances.
However, it also states: "An animal should sit at the customer's feet without protruding into the aisles to comply with safety regulations."