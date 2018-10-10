A domestic flight in the US was delayed for almost 2 hours after a passenger tried to bring a squirrel on board for emotional support.

The woman had noted in her reservation that she would be bringing a support animal, but failed to specify what that en-tail-ed.

Passengers understandably went nuts that their flight was delayed.

Frontier Airlines says rodents are not permitted on its flights.

An online video shows the woman being escorted off the plane by Orlando police: