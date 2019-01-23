The overwhelming majority of employers (86%) are very satisfied with graduates coming into the workforce, a new survey has revealed.

The National Employer Survey 2018 shows graduates are highly computer literate, have good communication skills and work well with others.

Overall satisfaction for further education and training grads also ranked highly, at 84 percent.

Employers were less satisfied by their new recruits commercial awareness, entrepreneurship skills and knowledge of foreign languages.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh has praised the reports findings.

Minister McHugh said "What this survey shows is that we have a very high calibre of graduate coming out of third level."

"Employers clearly see the value that graduates from Ireland’s education and training sectors are adding to their business. And this is improving all the time."

"Their positive impact is being felt in all companies, regardless how big or small, the sector or where they are headquartered."