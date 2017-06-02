Enda Does Victory Lap at Bloom
The Taoiseach was due to attend Bloom this morning, but kept us guessing, only turning up at ten to one.
He proceeded to shake a lot of hands and kiss lots of babies - but wasn't saying anything to the media.
He was very well received with people lining up to meet him, particularly women of a certain age.
Our reporter Juliette Gash spoke to some people who took the chance to wish the departing Taoiseach farewell;
And he got a farewell card;
He even bumped into a hopeful Simon Coveney;
Big day at @bloominthepark @simoncoveney chatting with @JulietteGash @todayfm pic.twitter.com/oIfMxT065x— Michael Carey (@careyonfood) June 2, 2017