The former Taoiseach stepped out in a vintage Mayo shell suit.

Enda Kenny has swapped the shirt and tie for a shell suit since leaving office.

The former Taoiseach was spotted in Howth yesterday evening on a Dublin bike, wearing a vintage Mayo tracksuit and a backwards cap.

Mr Kenny has since tweeted that he was out on the bike training for the Ring of Kerry Cycle and thanked former Green Party Minister John Gormley for introducing the bike rental scheme.


Stylist and blogger Lorna Weightman says his look is actually very fashion forward!

'Active wear has now become a serious catwalk trend and all of the big designers have actually put full blown gym outfits onto the catwalk'.

Kim Buckley has this sartorial report: