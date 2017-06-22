Enda Kenny has swapped the shirt and tie for a shell suit since leaving office.

The former Taoiseach was spotted in Howth yesterday evening on a Dublin bike, wearing a vintage Mayo tracksuit and a backwards cap.

Mr Kenny has since tweeted that he was out on the bike training for the Ring of Kerry Cycle and thanked former Green Party Minister John Gormley for introducing the bike rental scheme.

Bless you @JohnGormley for those Dublin Bikes!



Got a few miles in this eve b4 @RingOKerryCycle doing it this year for Derrynane Lifeboats. — Enda Kenny (@EndaKennyTD) June 21, 2017



Stylist and blogger Lorna Weightman says his look is actually very fashion forward!

'Active wear has now become a serious catwalk trend and all of the big designers have actually put full blown gym outfits onto the catwalk'.

Kim Buckley has this sartorial report: