Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has refused to rule herself out of a bid for the Fine Gael leadership.

Enda Kenny is expected to outline his plans for stepping down at tonight's parliamentary party meeting.

Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar will contest the leadership election - with speculation that Education Minister Richard Bruton may also run.

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald was asked this morning if there should be a third candidate in the race - and whether that should be her:

Katherine Zappone said she'd like to see the Tánaiste put her name forward.

She also said she hopes to retain her current portfolio in the Department of Children under any new Taoiseach.

Katherine Zappone asked 'why not' when Frances Fitzgerald's name was mentioned as leader and Taoiseach:

However despite much speculation it's still unclear what Enda Kenny has decided.

Our Political Correspondent Gavan Reilly has further details: