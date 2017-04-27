Talks on setting up a new Northern Executive have been shelved for six weeks - which could pave the way for Enda Kenny to step down.

The Stormont talks are being put on pause until after the UK general election on June 8th.

Brexit talks will also be suspended until after the election, and will effectively stop once European leaders have approved Europe's negotiating tactics this Saturday.

That means that neither issue will progress during May, which could give the Taoiseach some freedom to step down without disrupting either process.

Kenny surprised many - including those within his own party - after he announced plans to visit the Canadian premier Justin Trudeau next week.

That meeting means he will miss the weekly meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party which could have offered further clarity on the Taoiseach's plans.

Kenny had previously cited both the Belfast and Brussels talks as reasons to retain power.

He says today he'll make his position clear in the near future: