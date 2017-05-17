Enda's a Mean Man for the Pictures
Enda's a great man for the thumbs up, and in fairness, what social situation doesn't require an oul thumb?
He loves a hi-five too, LOVES one;
And don't forget about the pointing;
He's also well used to posing with his adoring fans;
Even the little ones;
And their folks;
But of course he can do serious;
But back to the lolz;
He's met his fair share of world leaders;
Even if he was asked THAT question when he was in Canada;
I wonder if this guy will be around for the next Paddy's Day visit;
He might have a bit more time for this now;
Or who knows, maybe he has bigger plans...