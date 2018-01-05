Entertainment reporter Georgie Crawford was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

The 32 year old mother of one had her entire world turned upside down after receiving the shocking diagnoses but Georgie made the brave decision to use her media connections to raise awareness about early breast cancer detection.

Following her diagnosis Georgie had surgery to remove a tumour from her breast and is now undergoing chemotherapy.

She was told by her doctors that she would lose her hair sometime around Christmas and as she began to see it fall out, Georgie made the courageous choice to take back some control and shave her head.

In November on the @lstwrd @TodayFM I spoke to @GeorgieSPIN1038 as she began her treatment for breast cancer



Here she is today making her way through a relentless crazy battle with bravery & courage



WHAT a rockstar#CheckYourBreasts #EarlyDetection#CrucialCatch pic.twitter.com/xfrCnjGscD — Susan Keogh (@suskeogh) January 5, 2018

At every stage of her cancer journey Georgie has been urging women of all ages to check their breasts regularly and to book an appointment with their GP at the slightest sign that something isn't right.

Georgie spoke to Susan Keogh on The Last Word following her diagnosis last year.

You can follow Georgie on Instagram as she bravely battles breast cancer while raising awareness about early breast cancer detection.