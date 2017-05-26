He killed his ex girlfriend in 2014



A Dublin man has been handed a life sentence for murdering his ex-girlfriend in a hotel room in Tallaght in February 2014.

Eric Locke of St. Johns Park East in Clondalkin claimed he was suffering from a mental illness when he killed Sonia Blount but the jury didn't believe him.

In her victim impact statement, Sonia's sister Claire described her as a devoted mother who did everything to make sure her son was happy and secure.



Outside court afterwards, Detective Superintendent Brian Sutton said a few words on behalf of the Gardaí who investigated the murder: