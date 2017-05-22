A jury has found a Dublin man Eric Locke guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend Sonia Blount in a hotel room in Tallaght in Dublin.

It took them just over an hour and a half to reach their verdict.

Locke of St. John’s Park East in Clondalkin claimed he was suffering from a mental illness when he strangled Sonia Blount in February 2014.

Locke will face a mandatory life sentence for the crime.

Our Courts Correspondent, Frank Greaney was in court for the verdict:

Locke had raised the defence of diminished responsibility which can reduce a murder charge to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Before sending them away, Mr. Justice Michael Moriarty told the jurors not to concern themselves with the consequences of their decision.