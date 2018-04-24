A massive EuroMillions jackpot is up for grabs tonight.

The jackpot has soared to an estimated €140 million.

If it's won here in Ireland, it would be the biggest ever EuroMillions win for the country - topping Dolores McNamara's win of €115 million back in 2005.

National Lottery spokesperson Miriam Donohoe said: "She was the first ever Irish jackpot winner, and that scale of a win hasn't been repeated.

"This year, very early in January, we had a win of €38 million won by a small family syndicate in north County Dublin."

She added that the jackpot 'rarely rolls so high'.