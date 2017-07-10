The National Lottery is to reveal where Friday's winning Euromillions ticket was sold.

There was one Irish winner of the massive €28.9m jackpot.

The winning numbers were 11, 20, 35, 37, 45 and the Lucky Stars were 3 and 6.

It's unclear whether the winning ticket was bought by an individual or a syndicate.

This is the 11th Irish since the game was launched in 2004.

National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin says they like to take their time announcing the winner.

"Over 50,000 people won a prize, but of course the golden ticket's worth €29m for whoever has it".

"There's a couple of reasons -one is because there's 50,000 prizewinners we like people to check their tickets because they might have won a prize.

"And secondly, for big wins like this, the experience we've had from players is it's nice to give them a little bit of time and space.

"Once we announce the area where the ticket was sold, we'll end up with a lot of media interest and speculation".