Ireland competes in its first Eurovision final in 5 years tomorrow night.



Dublin singer Ryan O'Shaughnessy made it through the semi Final on Tuesday with his song 'Together'.





Students at his former primary school say they'll be allowed to stay up late and watch him perform the song in the final in Lisbon tomorrow night.

Some of the Junior Infants at St Brendan's NS in Loughshinney even gave us a rendition of his song!




