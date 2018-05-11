One of China's biggest TV channels has been banned from showing the Eurovision after it censored Ireland's entry.

Mango TV decided not to air Ryan O'Shaughnessy's song 'Together' which depicted a same sex couple.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said censorship is not in line with its values of universality and inclusivity.

"On the 9th of May, Chinese broadcaster Mango TV broadcast the first semi-final of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest live but two performances were censored.

Ryan O'Shaughnessy is seen at a press conference following the first Eurovision semi-final in Lisbon | Andres Putting & Thomas Hanses

"This is not in line with the EBU's values of universality and inclusivity and our proud tradition of celebrating diversity through music.

"It is with regret that we will therefore immediately be terminating our partnership with the broadcaster and they will not be permitted to broadcast the second semi-final or the grand final."

The channel was also criticised on social media for apparently blurring rainbow Pride flags from the broadcast.

O'Shaughnessy will perform in the grand final in Lisbon on Saturday.