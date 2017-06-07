Not great news if you enjoy a tipple.

Experts say even moderate drinking can harm your brain.

English researchers monitored hundreds of civil servants over the last 30 years assessing their alcohol consumption.

They found the more someone drinks, the more likely they are to have a form of brain damage that affects memory and spatial navigation.

The results have thrown previous drinking guidelines into doubt.

India has traditionally recommended the smallest alcohol intake at just under five glasses of wine a week.

Meanwhile Spain allows the most - at 18 glasses.

