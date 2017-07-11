Longitude is just three sleeps away, and we're gearing up for an unbelievable three days.

Stormzy, Picture This, Skepta, The Weekend and Mumford & Sons are just some of the amazing acts that will take to the stage over the three day festival in Dublin's Marley Park.

Come party with us in the forest at the Today FM tent, with surprise guests, ridiculously amazing DJ sets, an area dedicated to getting you Hun Festival ready and tonnes more.

Remember lads, it's a bag of CANS not a bag of can'ts.

Organisers have made a few changes to the Dos and Dont's this year so have a look below to avoid any complications on the day.

Large bags and backpacks will not be allowed in to the festival, only small bags measuring no bigger than A4 (8.27in/21cm x 11.7in/29.7cm) will be permitted into the event.

Bags smaller than A4 will be searched on entry, to avoid lengthy queues organisers strongly advise that you do not bring a bag.

You will be searched at the entrance to the event which may include a full body pat down and/or use of hand held metal detectors. Any item(s) which may be reasonably considered for use as a weapon, or which may cause danger or disruption to any other persons at the event, will be confiscated.

Organisers are advising concert goers to allow plenty of time to get into the event, and for festival entry procedures, ticket checks and searches.

There will be a strict NO Alcohol Policy implemented on all public transport and private buses travelling to the venue

Please do not arrive at the event intoxicated as you will not be permitted entry.

There is no re-admission to single day ticket holders.

Wristband exchange is only for people with 2 day or 3 day tickets. Wristbands removed from the wrist or tampered with in any way will be deemed invalid and will not be replaced

BANNED ITEMS THAT SHOULD NOT BE BROUGHT INTO THE GROUNDS

Fold up chairs (Garden furniture) or shooting sticks, umbrellas, selfie sticks, flares/fireworks, laser pens, megaphone/air horns, aerosols, spray cans, smoke & gas canisters, nitrous oxide & any associated equipment, glass, drones, Chinese lanterns, sound systems, unofficial tabards/high viz.

Illegal/unidentifiable substances, “legal highs”, herbal highs or NoS.

Anything that can be perceived as a weapon or which could cause danger or disruption to any other persons at the event.

Professional cameras with a detachable lens, recording equipment or Go Pro’s.

Note that catering and bar facilities are available inside the venue. NO ALCOHOL OR DRINKS are permitted to be brought into the venue with the exception of up to 500ml of soft drinks in a sealed plastic bottle.

Animals with the exception of guide dogs.

Excessive amounts of cigarettes.

BANNED ITEMS WILL BE CONFISCATED AND WILL NOT BE RETURNED.

AGE POLICY

No unaccompanied under 16’s are allowed on site. All under 16’s require a ticket to the event and must be accompanied by a ticket holding adult, parent or guardian over 18. Note you may be asked to prove your age with photo ID or you will be refused admission.

Acceptable forms are: Passport, Garda Age Card, Driving Licence

Acceptable forms of ID for Under 18’s are: School or College ID PLUS a colour copy of your in-date passport.

DISABLED ACCESS

Disabled customer parking is accessed via College Road. Please contact access@festivalrepublic.com to register and for other non-ticket related enquiries.

TICKETMASTER:

Credit Card / Box Office collections will be located at the entrance off Grange Road, opposite Centra and Lidl, and College Road Arena Entrance near coach and carparks

GETTING THERE

Following consultation with An Garda Síochána and Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council the following arrangements have been made

You MUST plan and book your return travel arrangements in advance

The Promoter is not licensed to, nor do they operate any transport to and from Marlay Park.

Transport to and from the venue is a matter for individual ticket-holders themselves, whether by means of car-pooling, by availing of the LUAS, cycling, walking, by making an advance return booking on the 'Marathon coaches' special shuttle bus service operating directly between the City Centre and Marlay Park, Dublin Bus or finally, by hiring a taxi.

We strongly urge all concert goers to heed the advices of An Garda Síochána, transport providers and promoters regarding the pre-planning and advance booking of their return trip to and from venue. Leave lots of time to get to and from the venue, adding at least an extra 2 hours to your journey time.

LUAS

Total journey time from Stephens Green Luas stop to the festival could be as quick as 25 - 30mins, you can avail of the Dundrum Luas shuttle from Dundrum Luas stop which will bring you direct to Stonemasons way, near the festival entrance.

DUNDRUM LUAS SHUTTLE

A shuttle bus will operate between Dundrum Luas station and Stonemasons Way, near the festival site. The shuttle will depart Dundrum approximately every 30 minutes from 1pm. Online price is €8 return or €10 return when purchased on the day. You can purchase tickets on the day from the bus stop outside Dundrum Luas stop.

Private Buses

This year there WILL be coach/bus and minibus parking available within Marlay Park, access is via College Road.

Your name

No. of passengers

Coach company

Name of driver

Date and time of arrival and departure

If you are travelling to site using a private hire bus, coach or minibus please advise your driver to use Junction 13 off the M50.

National Coach Services

Kelly Travel

Kelly Travel will be operating return services from Ennis via Shannon, Tipperary via Cashel & Portlaoise, Limerick via Nenagh & Roscrea, and Cork via Mitchelstown & Cahir to Marlay Park.

Matthew’s Coach Hire

Matthew’s are operating a return service from Dundalk to Marlay Park, with stops in Dundalk, Monasterboice, Drogheda, Meath and Marlay Park.

Irish Concert Travel

Irish Concert Travel will be operating return services from Sligo, Castlebar & Galway to Marlay Park.

JJ Kavanagh & Sons

JJ Kavanagh & Sons is operating a service from Limerick, Nenagh, Roscrea, Portlaoise, Waterford, Kilkenny and Carlow direct to Marley Park.

Prices start from €25 day return. All buses must be pre-booked online before travelling.

Wexford Bus

Wexford Bus will be operating a service from Wexford to Marlay Park. Tickets are €23 return and must be pre-booked.

O’Connor Bus Hire

O’Connor bus hire are operating a service from Cork to Marlay Park.

DUBLIN BUS

The following Dublin Bus routes serve the Grange Road entrances of Marlay Park, in close proximity to the festival site:

16 Airport / O’Connell Street to Grange Road

116 Parnell Sq to Grange Road (limited service)

161 Dundrum Road Luas Station to Grange Road (limited service)

These Dublin Bus routes serve Ballinteer Shopping Centre approx. 15 minute walk to the festival site:

14 Beaumont via Amiens Street to Ballinteer Shopping Centre

75 The Square Tallaght / Dun Laoghaire to Ballinteer Shopping Centre

Please check timetables prior to travel. Note not all services will be operating at the end of each day and will be on a first come first served basis.

BY CAR

Plan your approach to Marlay Park based on the following:

Traffic and parking delays are inevitable you are strongly advised to use public transport or carpool.

We strongly recommend you plan your journey in advance allowing at least an extra 2 hours travel time to and from the venue.

Plan your route in advance and check the AA Roadwatch website for reports on traffic, road works, delays etc. on your route.

Recommended Routes:

From Dublin City Centre - via Ranelagh, Clonskeagh, Goatstown, and Sandyford, Grange Road and then onto College Road for car parks.

From M50-

Exit the M50 at Junction 12 interchange, signposted R113 Knocklyon / Firhouse. Follow Scholarstown Road, Ballyboden Way, Taylors Lane, turn right onto Whitechurch Road and then left onto College Road. Entrance to the car parks is off College Road.

Please note that there is limited parking available in Marlay Park.

Car Parks will open 1 hour prior to the gates opening time on your ticket.

PICK UP AREA

Attendees getting picked up by family and friends following the festival are advised that road closures are in place; our recommended collection point is at Our Lady’s National School on Ballinteer Avenue. Buses, including minibuses, will not be permitted to pick-up/drop-off at Our Lady’s, but must use the College Road carpark instead.

TAXIS

A taxi pick up area will be facilitated at Supervalu on Ballinteer Avenue.