A jobs expo is taking place for the first time ever in Mountjoy prison in Dublin.



Around 30 employers in areas like food, exercise and construction are meeting with almost 50 prisoners who are set for release.

Caryna Camerino from Camerino Bakery, photographed by Mark Condren, The Irish Independent



Juliette Gash reports from Mountjoy;



Junior Justice Minister David Stanton and Mountjoy Governor Brian Murphy. Photo courtesy Mark Condren, The Irish Independent