Sean Fitzpatrick has expressed relief at the collapse of his 126-day trial, after the judge decided he should be acquitted on all charges.

The former CEO of Anglo Irish Bank was accused of misleading the bank's auditors, and of furnishing them with false information about multi-million euro loans he allegedly received from the bank between November 2002 and the end of September 2007.

In his ruling, Judge Aylmer said there was a real concern that Mr. Fitzpatrick was being denied his constitutional right to a fair trial.

He was critical of the investigation by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement.

The judge said shredding of documents by the lead investigator was a “worrying feature”.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney was in court:



VIDEO Sean Fitzpatrick says "it's a wonderful day" as he leaves court after the collapse of his trial pic.twitter.com/1BjfSnRoE3 — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) May 23, 2017



