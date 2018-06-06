Anglo Irish Bank's former CEO David Drumm has been found guilty of taking part in a €7.2bn conspiracy to defraud investors and depositors.

He was also found guilty of false accounting in December 2008 by furnishing incorrect information to the market about the strength of Anglo’s deposits.

Drumm accepted the transactions took place but denied they were fraudulent or dishonest.

The 87-day trial came to an end this afternoon after 10 and a half hours of jury deliberations.

Drumm sat in the dock with his legs and arms crossed.

His left hand appeared to be shaking just before the verdicts were announced.

He was found guilty on both counts and his sentence hearing was adjourned for two weeks on humanitarian grounds.

The court heard his wife and two children are out of the country at the moment.

He was remanded until then on continuing bail.