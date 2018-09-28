The Board of the State Examinations Commission is holding an emergency meeting today to consider a High Court ruling against it.

The SEC's been told that it has until today to issue a decision to a Wexford teenager who appealed an incorrect Leaving Cert result.

19 year old Wexford student Rebecca Carter took the action because in spite of getting the necessary points for her preferred course in an exam recheck, The State Examinations Commission said it would be mid-October before a full appeal could be completed.

That would have meant she'd miss the chance to study veterinary medicine at UCD this year.

On Wednesday afternoon, the High Court ruled in favour of the student, and was highly critical of the slowness of the commission's appeals process.

The High Court has given the SEC until today to finalise Rebecca's appeal and issue a decision.

UCD is holding her place until Monday, by which time Rebecca says she hopes she'll be joining other first year veterinary students.