The Health Minister Simon Harris says an international expert will carry out a review of cardiac services across the country.

It follows a cross-party meeting yesterday on the future of cardiac care in the South East.

Mr Harris says the review aims to ensure that as many patients as possible have access on a 24/7 basis to safe emergency interventions following a heart attack.

Sinn Féin's David Cullinane was at the meeting.

"Every second lost is obviously important, so on that basis the minister said he was committed to ensuring that we had as many 24/7 services available in this State as possible.

"It's accepted it cannot be in every hospital, but we made the point forcibly that they most certainly should be in as many regions as possible."