A forensic archaeologist has been hired to examine the possibility of removing children's remains from the site of the Tuam mother and baby home.

Niamh McCullagh will lead an examination of whether it is possible to recover the remains, and whether they can be identified.

McCullagh will be assisted by experts in several fields, including juvenile ortheoarchaeology, to examine the site.

It's not known how many human remains might lie in a former septic tank structure at the former Bon Secours home in Tuam.

Children's minister Katherine Zappone says no decision will be made around the treatment of the Tuam remains without a broad consensus on the best way forward.

However, she insisted she wants a sensitive and appropriate response to dealing with the remains: