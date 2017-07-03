Housing experts are warning that scrapping the first time buyers scheme won't be enough to bring house prices under control.

Minister Eoghan Murphy has recently indicated that he may be prepared to scrap the incentive as housing supply hasn't sufficiently increased.

A new report from myhome.ie shows that Dublin house prices have increased to 360-thousand euro and house prices show no signs of slowing down.

Dublin house prices have increased by 32-thosuand euro in the past year while, nationally they've increased by 24 thousand.

Experts say plans to scrap the first time buyer scheme will lead to a surge in applicants and won't be enough to bring inflation under control

The Construction Industry Federation claims the high cost of building is leading to the housing shortage.

The Irish Council for Social Housing says we also need to look at what's driving construction costs before scrapping the help the buy scheme

The ICSH also points out that there are 700 vacant sites around the country which could facilitate tens of thousands of houses.

It wants these brought into use immediately as the rising house prices are having a knock on effect for social housing and homelessness.

Nicole Gernon reports: