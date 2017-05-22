Several people have died in an explosion in central Manchester.



A loud bang was reported at Manchester Arena at 10.40pm last night where an Ariana Grande concert was finishing up.



Greater Manchester Police confirmed several fatalities, and urged the public to stay away from the area.

The cause of the explosion is not known at this point.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017





Video shared on social media shows panic in the arena as concert-goers fled the venue.

Unconfirmed video of situation in #Manchester - hope people don't get hurt in stampede... pic.twitter.com/gVJ560FE5V — █👁█ (@46616C7365) May 22, 2017



Ambulances have converged on the scene.



Train lines out of Victoria Station, which is underneath the arena, have been closed.



Very heavy police presence all over central #Manchester, police helicopter and ambulances going towards @ManchesterArena + Victoria station. pic.twitter.com/xIEcQbyUiT

— Youssof Oskrochi (@YOskrochi) May 22, 2017



