Potential explosive devices have been sent to the homes of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, officials in the US have said.

One of them was discovered about 50 kilometres north of New York City addressed to Mrs Clinton, while the other in Washington DC was sent to the Obama residence.

In a statement, the US Secret Service said: "The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such.

"Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

It adds: "The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible."

We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 24, 2018

It comes only days after another device was discovered at the compound of billionaire philanthropist, George Soros.