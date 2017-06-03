Two men are being questioned by Gardaí after an explosives seizure in central Dublin.

A quantity of suspected explosives was found when Gardaí stopped a vehicle last night on Spring Garden Street in Ballybough, in Dublin's north inner city.

The Defence Forces' Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called in to examine the material and the area was sealed off.

Gardaí say the suspected explosives are currently being tested.

The arrested men are being detained at Clontarf Garda Station under the Offences against the State Act.