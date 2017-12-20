The Central Bank says an additional 13,600 customers have been affected by the tracker mortgage scandal.

They've been accepted by lenders following a challenge from the Central Bank.

This brings the total number of customers affected to 33,700.

The new figure includes 26,600 in the Tracker Mortgage Examination, and 7,100 cases resolved outside of the Examination.

The bank says €297m in redress and compensation has been paid to mid-December, "with more to follow."

Image: Central Bank

Central Bank Governor Philip Lane says: "Many lenders publicly state that they put customers first.

"The evidence of the Examination that we have seen suggests otherwise. The Central Bank recognises the devastating effects that lenders’ failures have had on families and individuals.

"That is why we’re using all our powers to force the banks into line and ensure all affected customers are included for redress and compensation."

The bank adds that the majority of customers identified at the end of September have now been paid redress and compensation by their lender.

It also says that the number of customers receiving redress will increase over the coming weeks and months.