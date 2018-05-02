Security has been beefed up in Italy ahead of tonight's match between Liverpool and Roma, while an Irish Reds fan remains in a serious condition in hospital.

53 year old Sean Cox was viciously assaulted in an unprovoked attack before last week's Champions League semi final first leg at Anfield.

Two Italian men have been charged in relation to the attack last Tuesday.

Yesterday Roma players wore 'Forza Sean' shirts during training, in solidarity with the Meath man.

An important message on the players' shirts for today's training session... 🙏#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/asHGI3sqjw — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 1, 2018





Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has also written to Sean's GAA club in Dunboyne to show the club's support.



