Three constituencies are to be given an extra TD under a new review of the Dáil boundaries published tonight.



Dublin Central, Kildare South, and Cavan-Monaghan will all gain a member under the review from the Constituency Commission.



The only areas to lose a member are Laois and Offaly, which will be merged to form a single constituency, going from 6 TDs to 5.



A small number of other constituencies will see minor changes to their boundaries, but will not have any change in the number of TDs which will now stand at 160.