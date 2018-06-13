An FBI agent, who dropped his handgun while dancing in a bar, shooting a man in the leg, has been charged with second-degree assault.

29-year-old Chase Bishop was off-duty when he attempted a backflip which led to the weapon falling to the floor.

He handed himself in to the sheriff's department in Denver.

Additional charges could be filed based on the results of toxicology tests, which have not yet been received.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital, according to The Associated Press.